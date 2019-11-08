Drugs worth $79,000 seized in CNB operation; 94 people arrested, including 47-year-old grandma

SINGAPORE - Drugs amounting to about $79,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in its latest islandwide operation in which 94 suspected drug offenders were arrested.

Among those arrested was a 47-year-old grandmotherwho had three children with her at the time of her arrest on Monday (Nov 4), CNB said in a statement on Friday.

Two of the children, a six-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were the woman's grandchildren. She was also helping to babysit a third child, a one-year-old girl, who has since been returned to her mother.

CNB's attempts to contact the mother of her two grandchildren have been unsuccessful and the children have been referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Service.

The woman was suspected of drug trafficking in Jurong West Street 91. Two small packets of Ice, suspected to belong to her, were recovered by the authorities.

In another case, two Singaporean men, aged 38 and 39, were arrested in Hougang Street 31 on Wednesday evening for suspected drug trafficking

CNB said its officers had spotted one of them get into a black car and shortly after, alight with a blue plastic bag which was found to contain 119g of Ice.

CNB officers from the Special Task Force also tailed the black car and intercepted it at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Loyang Avenue.

Two male Singaporean suspects, a 27-year-old and a 29-year-old, were arrested, and a search of the car found about 5g of Ice, 10 Ecstasy tablets and $7,585 in cash.

The officers raided the units of all four male suspects and found drugs in the units of the 27-year-old and 38-year-old.

Some 81g of cannabis, 135g of Ice, 381g of ketamine, 318 Ecstasy tablets and 549 Erimin-5 tablets were found at the 27-year-old's unit, while 3g of ketamine, 5g of Ice, 101 Erimin-5 tablets and 160 Ecstasy tablets were found in the 38-year-old's unit.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all 94 people arrested.

During the operation, which was conducted from Monday to Friday, CNB seized 314g of Ice, 81g of cannabis, 18g of heroin, 384g of ketamine, 498 Ecstasy tablets, 652 Erimin-5 tablets and 40g of new psychoactive substances.

The bureau was supported by the police and some of the areas covered included Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Senja, Tiong Bahru, Woodlands and Yishun.