Drugs worth $53,000 seized in CNB operation; 2 men arrested

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth about $53,000 were seized in an operation carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Oct 31).

Two Singaporean men, both 31, were arrested, CNB said in a statement on Friday.

One of the men, a suspected drug trafficker, was arrested by CNB officers on Thursday afternoon in Bedok Reservoir Road, shortly after he alighted from his car.

They found about 11g of the drug Ice on him.

When searching his car, the officers found a total of about 4g of Ice and other drug paraphernalia, including improvised drug-smoking apparatuses.

Later, they searched the suspect's residential unit in the same area and found a digital weighing scale.

After follow-up investigations, the officers raided a unit in Lorong 15 Geylang after entering by force as the occupant refused to comply with the officers' orders.

They found about 55g of ketamine, 444g of Ice, three Yaba tablets, 102 Erimin-5 tablets and 107 Ecstasy tablets in the unit.

Related Story More than 2kg of cannabis and Ice among drugs worth $223,000 seized by authorities

Some of the Ice recovered from the unit were pink-coloured.

The drug activities of the two suspects are being investigated.

The amount of Ice found in the operation is enough to feed the addiction of 262 abusers for a week, said CNB.