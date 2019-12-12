Drugs worth $113,000 seized, including 1.5kg of heroin; 2 people arrested

SINGAPORE - Two people were arrested after the authorities seized drugs worth about $113,000, including 1.5kg of heroin, from a Woodlands Housing Board flat.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 12) that on Wednesday evening, its officers arrested a 48-year-old suspected drug trafficker at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Woodlands Street 13.

Before the Singaporean man was arrested, he was seen coming out of a unit on the second floor.

When the CNB officers escorted the man to the unit, they found 1.415kg of heroin, a bottle of about 60ml of liquid suspected to contain methadone, and $11,000 in cash.

In a sling bag carried by the man, about 25g of Ice and an additional 168g of heroin were found. A small packet of about 2g of heroin was also found in the man's jeans pocket.

A 42-year-old Singaporean woman who is suspected of being a drug abuser was arrested at the flat as well.

CNB said that the 1.585kg of heroin seized during the operation would be sufficient to feed the addiction of about 754 abusers for a week.

The bureau is investigating the drug activities of the arrested suspects.

The largest heroin haul so far this year was from an islandwide operation that ran from late February to early March, in which 3.8kg of heroin was seized.

The punishment for trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, which is another name for heroin, is the death penalty under the Misuse of Drugs Act.