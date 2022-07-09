Drug trafficker's consumption defence rejected, death sentence upheld

A man facing a capital charge for trafficking 27 packets of heroin claimed the drugs in the heaviest packet were only for his personal consumption.

If Chong Hoon Cheong had succeeded in his consumption defence, he would have avoided the gallows, as the heroin in the other packets was under the 15g legal threshold for the death penalty.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal rejected Chong's consumption defence and upheld his death sentence imposed by the High Court last year.

Chong, now 61, was arrested on Dec 8, 2015, at his rented room in Hamilton Road in Jalan Besar. He was charged with trafficking 27 packets of granular and powdery substances weighing 848.69g, which were analysed and found to contain 25.01g of pure heroin.

He claimed a packet containing 448.7g of a brown granular substance, found to contain not less than 14.08g of pure heroin, was for his own use.

On Tuesday, the apex court noted that Chong's reported rate of heroin use "implausibly and dramatically increased" from his arrest in 2015 to his trial in 2020.

In December 2015, Chong told Central Narcotics Bureau officers he used about 4g of heroin each day. A few weeks later, he told a doctor he used 5g to 6g a day.

In his 2020 trial, Chong initially testified in March that he used 16g to 20g of heroin a day.

Towards the end of the trial, in November, he said he used 20g to 25g of heroin a day, approaching five to six times his original claim.

"There is no explanation for this rapidly inflating account of his rate of consumption, which inevitably means that it will be viewed with considerable doubt," said the Court of Appeal in its written judgment.

The apex court agreed with the lower court that while Chong is not expected to recall his consumption rates with scientific precision, what was concerning is that his alleged consumption rate increased fivefold over the course of the investigation and trial.

"That significant discrepancy was unaccounted for at the trial below, and remains unaccounted for before us," said the judgment written by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

The apex court added that Chong's initial alleged consumption rate of 4g per day could not possibly support his consumption defence.

The heroin amounted to more than 112 days' worth of supply, based on Chong's alleged rate of use.

The apex court said it was unbelievable a person would possess such a large supply merely for his personal use.

The court added that Chong "could not have afforded the luxury of stockpiling such a large quantity" when it was clear that he was in considerable financial difficulties.

Chong said he agreed to work for a Malaysian known as "Ah Kiat" to collect and repack heroin, and then wait for "people to come and collect them" because he needed cash. Chong said he previously did odd jobs and the drug money he earned was just enough for his rental and daily needs.