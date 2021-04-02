Drug suspect on motorbike nabbed after chase

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Traffic Police for traffic and suspected drug-related offences after he tried to evade Land Transport Authority (LTA) checks in a high-speed chase.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 10.30pm.

LTA enforcement officers were conducting routine checks in Farrer Road towards Queensway and had signalled for a motorcycle to stop, police said yesterday.

The rider allegedly did not comply, and sped off towards Queensway.

The LTA officers followed the motorcycle, which later hit a roadside kerb and came to a stop in Dover Rise, about 4.5km away.

The rider then allegedly fled on foot but was detained by the LTA officers in Dover Crescent. They later asked for police assistance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness told The Straits Times the man scuffled briefly with the police and tried to escape after his motorcycle overturned.

Data analyst George Bryden, 25, was crossing the road to Dover Rise on his way home when he heard the sound of a siren and a screeching noise.

He then saw the rear wheel of the motorcycle in the air and the vehicle flipping over, with the rider falling off.

"For a few seconds, the rider tried to fight the officer. The rider was pinned to the ground at one point but managed to escape.

"He picked up his helmet and ran to the void deck with the officer in pursuit," said Mr Bryden.

He added that as he continued his walk home, another officer was seen talking to residents, and the rider, who was limping, was escorted away by an officer.