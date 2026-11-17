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Drug offenders in Malay/Muslim community less likely to reoffend: Zhulkarnain

Muhammad Farhan and wife Siti Sufiah shared their rehabilitation journey at the forum on Nov 17.

SINGAPORE – Former drug offenders in the Malay/Muslim community were less likely to reoffend, with recent figures showing a marked improvement in the five-year recidivism rate.

Less than one in two were likely to be detained, sentenced to jail, or be given a day reporting order within five years of their release.

Speaking on Nov 17 at a forum organised by the Malay/Muslim Organisations Rehabilitation Network (MMORN), Minister of State at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said the recidivism rate can be brought down further.

To aid efforts, a new Bersatu SG movement will be launched in 2027 to amplify the message of second chances and raise public awareness of the issues and challenges faced by the community, and to pull together efforts by the Malay/Mulsim organisations.

In his speech at the Sultan Mosque, Zhulkarnain noted that the two-year recidivism rate was 27% for the 2023 release cohort, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the 2012 release cohort.

“The 5-year recidivism rate for Malays was 47.6% for the latest 2020 release cohort. This is also an improvement compared to the 2012 release cohort, which was 53.9%, or a decline of 6.1 percentage points,” he added.

Annual statistics released by Singapore Prison Service in 2023 showed the overall five-year recidivism rate was at 45.2 per cent.

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister-of-State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, announced that Bersatu SG will be launched in 2027. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

The Bersatu SG movement will include efforts to strengthen employment support for ex-offenders, with Malay/Muslim organisations reaching out to groups like NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute and the community self-help group Mendaki.

Zhulkarnain noted that the PPIS Rise Above Halfway House has been connecting women residents to a Mendaki programme to support their employment readiness and upskilling.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister-of-State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, with participants of the forum. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

This initiative will be expanded to residents of halfway houses operated by Jamiyah and Pertapis as well, he added.

The Bersatu SG movement will also connect an offender’s religious engagements, while incarcerated, with post-release reintegration support, which will include befriending, family reconciliation, connection to positive social networks, and referrals to other community partners.

Zhulkarnain said that there is also support for children and families impacted by drug abuse and incarceration, as well as upstream efforts to prevent drug abuse and crime among young people.

The MMO Rehabilitation Network, formed in November 2021, comprises more than 20 organisations including mosques, social service agencies, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), self-help group Mendaki and Pertapis Halfway House.

The network was launched in November 2021 by Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Firdaus D’Cruz, chief executive of Pertapis, said the movement will allow all of the partners to come together.

Firdaus D’Cruz, chief executive of Pertapis, said the movement will allow all of the partners to come together. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

The charity and social service agency operates four welfare homes, including Pertapis Halfway House, which supports male ex-offenders in their reintegration into society.

It also provides monthly welfare assistance to approximately 500 low-income families.

Said Firdaus: “There is obviously going to be a very important role to be played by the administrator to bring all of us in because we will have very different perspective, different experiences, different efforts and different programs happening at the same time.

“I feel that this is a much more holistic and organised approach.”

Muhammad Farhan and his wife Siti Sufiah, who have seven children, were among former drug offenders who received support.

They were arrested in 2025 for drug consumption.

Speaking at the forum, Siti Sufiah (centre), 34, said her parents were given financial support for groceries and school needs for their children, aged 3 to 14. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Speaking at the forum, Sufiah, 34, said her parents were given financial support for groceries and school needs for their children, aged 3 to 14.

Separately, the children also received counselling from Ministry of Social and Family Development officers.

Farhan, 37, who spent six months in prison and the rest of his one-year sentence under the day-release scheme, said: “The scene kept playing in our minds when we saw our children crying as they were taken away from us at the police station.

“For six months in prison, I felt helpless knowing my children needed our attention and we were not there.”

Farhan, who now works as a delivery driver, said he has been receiving support at workshops to be a better father.

Said Farhan, who had first participated in the workshop while in prison: “I would like my children to erase (that bad episode) from their minds.

“Now, I try to give them more attention via the workshops to bond more with my children.”