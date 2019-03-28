Drug abuser who had sex with three underage girls sentenced to reformative training

SINGAPORE - A teenager had sex with an underage schoolmate who regarded him as her best friend, then dropped out of school and targeted another minor.

The youth, who went on to work as a dishwasher, then consumed methamphetamine, or Ice, and was out on bail for drug consumption when he had sex with a third underage girl.

The 18-year-old youth was sentenced to a year's reformative training on Thursday (March 28).

He will be sent to a reformative training centre to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

He pleaded guilty in court on Feb 20 to drug consumption and three counts of having sexual intercourse with the girls. Eight other charges, mainly for similar offences, were considered during sentencing.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girls' identities.

His first victim was the schoolmate whom he got to know in January 2015 when she was just 13 years old.

She had regarded him as her best friend and in early 2016, he started to pester her to have sex with him, but she rejected his advances.

On May 20 that year, the boy went to the girl's home after school, as she wanted to change her clothes before they went to meet friends.

He went to her bedroom and they had sexual intercourse. He dropped out of school soon after and they stopped contacting each other.

The girl later told her schoolmates about her sexual encounter and one of them informed their teacher. The girl lodged a police report on Feb 23, 2017.

The offender befriended the second minor, who was 15, via Facebook in early 2017, and they had sex in his home on Feb 13 that year.

The girl's mother found out about it and alerted the police.

Court documents did not state what happened after the two police reports were made.

On Oct 31, 2017, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau arrested the youth for suspected drug consumption and traces of Ice were found in his urine samples.

He was charged on Feb 22 last year and was out on bail when he targeted his third victim, who was 13.

The pair were in a relationship and had sexual intercourse four times in early July last year.

On July 8, the girl had a quarrel with her mother who allegedly knocked her daughter's head against a wall. Court documents did not reveal the outcome of this case.

The girl, who complained of pain, was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

She later told a staff nurse about her sexual encounters with her boyfriend and the police were notified.

For each count of having sex with a minor below 14 years old, offenders can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.