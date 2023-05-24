Drug abuser jailed for offences including offering cash to boy, 11, for sexual act

SINGAPORE - An 11-year-old boy was approached by a stranger, who showed him a video of two men engaging in a sexual act and offered him cash in exchange for a similar act.

The boy, who rejected Kenneth Milana Tan You Koon’s offer, told his father about the incident, and Tan was caught soon after.

Tan, 28, was sentenced to a year and six months’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to offences including drug consumption and attempting to obtain the sexual services of a minor below 18 years old in exchange for cash.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong said the boy was walking towards a minimart at a condominium complex in the eastern part of Singapore at around 6.30pm on Dec 31, 2021, when Tan approached him.

When asked, the boy gave Tan a fake name and told him his age before walking away. Tan followed him and used his mobile phone to show the boy a video of a man performing oral sex on another man.

Tan asked the boy to perform a similar act on him and offered him $50 when he refused. When the boy rejected the money, Tan doubled the amount to $100, but was rebuffed again.

When the boy got home, he told his father what had happened, and they went to look for Tan.

When Tan spotted the boy and his father near the minimart, he tried to flee by climbing over the condominium gate. However, condominium security managed to catch him.

The police were alerted and officers arrived at the scene soon after to arrest Tan.

In an unrelated case, Tan invited a 28-year-old man to his home and performed oral sex on him on Dec 13, 2021.

Tan was holding his mobile phone with the screen facing towards himself while he was performing the act.

DPP Chong said: “The second victim thought that the accused was watching pornography on his mobile phone. In fact, the accused was using his mobile phone to intentionally record the second victim... without the second victim’s consent.”

When the second victim confronted him, Tan initially denied recording the videos, but later came clean and told the man he would delete the clips.

Shortly after their encounter, the man received calls and messages from an unknown person claiming to be Tan’s boyfriend. This person then forwarded, among other things, a video of Tan performing oral sex on the second victim.

On May 23, 2022, the second victim made a police report when he learnt that the video had been leaked online.

The police arrested Tan about two months later on suspicion of drug consumption. His urine samples were later found to contain traces of methamphetamine.