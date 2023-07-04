Driver who caused off-duty police officer’s death in Shenton Way accident given 10 weeks’ jail

SINGAPORE – A motorist who caused the death of a pedestrian when he collided into her while making a turn in Shenton Way was handed a 10-week jail sentence on Tuesday.

Andrew Charles Vasko, a 55-year-old American, was also disqualified from driving for five years.

The Singapore permanent resident was convicted in June of causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

District Judge Shawn Ho said Vasko, who claimed trial after he was charged following the accident in 2019, had failed to keep a proper lookout when making a right turn in Shenton Way.

The pedestrian, Madam Salinah Mohamed, was an off-duty police officer. She suffered multiple injuries after the accident, including a severe head injury.

The 40-year-old died four days after the collision, leaving behind her husband and their three young children.

The accident happened on the night of Feb 10, 2019. Vasko was driving his car on the extreme right lane of Maxwell Road when he came to a stop at a traffic light junction.

When the traffic light turned green in his favour, he moved to the middle of the junction and stopped before making a discretionary right turn.

Madam Salinah was then crossing the road while the pedestrian signal was green and in her favour.

Vasko did not see her and collided into Madam Salinah. She was flung to the left side of the road.

Investigations showed he was driving within the speed limit at the time of the accident. Although he admitted that he had two glasses of white wine earlier that night at Sentosa, he passed a breathalyser test.

Defence lawyers Remy Choo Zheng Xi and Carol Yuen had argued that their client was not negligent.

They said Vasko did not see Madam Salinah crossing the road as there was insufficient lighting there. He was also distracted by a motorcyclist, who overtook him on his right.

The lawyers also argued that Madam Salinah had crossed the road while the green man was flashing, which they said was a significant contributing factor to the collision.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stacey Fernandez said the assertion was “without basis and ultimately a red herring”, and added that Vasko had a duty to observe pedestrians’ movements and proceed with due regard for their safety.

The DPP said Vasko had failed to keep a proper lookout and give way to Madam Salinah, who was crossing while the traffic light was green in her favour.