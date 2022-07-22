Driver who caused death of biker in road accident gets 15 weeks' jail, driving ban

SINGAPORE - A car driver was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail on Friday (July 22) for his role in a traffic accident which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Teo Kai Xiang, 34, was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

The accident along Yishun Ring Road in November 2020 happened when Teo failed to give way when making a right turn at a T-junction.

The victim, Malaysian Leong Chee Kiong, 50, suffered traumatic brain injury, a rib fracture and multiple facial fractures.

He succumbed to his injuries nearly 12 hours after the accident.

Teo, who will be appealing against his sentence, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of causing Leong's death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Another charge of causing Leong to collide into a stationary car was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The accident happened at around 11.30am on Nov 1, 2020.

Teo was driving along Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 5, when he came to a T-junction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim said he did not stop when checking for oncoming vehicles before negotiating the right turn.

He collided with Leong's motorcycle which then crashed into a stationary car.

Teo heard the collision and saw Leong lying face up on the road.

DPP Lim said Leong's motorcycle would have been visible to Teo for at least six to eight seconds.

But she added that there were no signs of dangerous driving by Teo and that he had a clean driving record.