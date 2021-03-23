Driver of car that dragged cop intends to claim trial to unrelated traffic charges

The driver of a Maserati who was sentenced to jail and banned from driving for life last year after dragging a policeman for more than 100m intends to claim trial to four unrelated traffic charges, a district court heard yesterday.

The charges relate to offences that Lee Cheng Yan allegedly committed before the incident involving the police officer on Nov 17, 2017.

According to court documents, the Singaporean had earlier been banned from driving all classes of vehicles after he committed other traffic offences.

Despite this, he allegedly drove a car on Nov 9 and 15, 2017.

Lee, now 37, is in remand and his trial was supposed to start yesterday.

But it was adjourned after he applied to discharge his lawyer.

He told Senior District Judge Bala Reddy that his family engaged another lawyer, Ms Tania Chin, over the weekend but they have not "signed the letter".

His pre-trial conference will now be held on April 14.

Lee still has 65 other pending charges for offences including harassment and more traffic-related ones.

In December 2019, District Judge Ng Peng Hong convicted him of 10 charges including voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, then 26.

The officer had stopped Lee's white Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 9.20pm on Nov 17, 2017, as he was not using his seat belt.

While the policeman was standing next to the driver-side door, Lee drove off, dragging him for more than 100m.

Lee was sentenced in July last year to four years and seven months' jail with a lifetime driving ban.

But he had contested the charges, contending that he was not driving the Maserati when the accident took place.

He stated that about two hours before the incident, he had given the car keys to a man known only as "Kelvin", whom he had known for about five months.

Lee appeared in the High Court last week as he wanted to appeal against his conviction and sentence over this incident.

The appeal hearing was also adjourned after the court heard that he wanted to discharge his lawyer.