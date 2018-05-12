Driver in fatal crash had been out all night

A 28-year-old student stayed out all night with his friends and went without sleep for more than 20 hours, but that did not stop him from taking the wheel of his car.

In his exhaustion, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and mounted a kerb, hitting Ms Serene Ng. The 41-year-old pedestrian later died of her injuries.

Galistan Aidan Glyn, a Singaporean, was yesterday convicted of causing death by a negligent act. He was arrested following the fatal accident on Aug 25 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy said that at the time of the accident, Aidan was driving to his parents' home after spending the night out with friends.

After breakfast with two of his friends at about 6.45am, Aidan drove them to their respective homes in Seletar and Stevens Road before making his way to Jurong West Street 42.

He was driving straight on the road at 8.10am when he lost control of his car, causing the vehicle to swerve from left to right abruptly.

He mounted the kerb and collided into Ms Ng, who had just crossed the road and was standing on the grass patch next to the kerb.

Ms Ng was unconscious and in a critical state when she was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital. She died from her injuries later that morning.

DPP Senthilkumaran said Aidan had admitted to feeling sleepy and tired prior to the accident. He had woken up at 11am the day before and had not slept for more than 20 hours, the court heard.

Aidan will return to court for sentencing on May 21.

For causing death by a negligent act, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.