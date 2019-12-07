Driver fined over accident injuring baby son, 2 others

A man nodded off as he was driving a car along Kampong Bahru Road in September, causing an accident that injured three people, including his 10-month-old son.

The boy fractured his skull and has since recovered, a court heard.

The 27-year-old father was fined $7,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt to his son by negligent driving.

He also admitted to one count of causing hurt to a pedestrian while driving in a negligent manner.

The man, who was disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years, cannot be named as his son is a minor. Revealing his name could lead to the child being identified.

The man was driving along Kampong Bahru Road with his wife and son at around 11.45pm on Sept 7 when he fell asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle veered to the left, mounted a kerb and struck Mr Tennakoon Mudiyanselage Hasitha Presad, 37, who was standing at a bus stop.

$7k

Fine for causing grievous hurt to his son by negligent driving.

2

Number of years the man is disqualified from driving.

The car came to a stop and the driver woke up.

Mr Tennakoon suffered injuries, including abrasions on his limbs, and was taken to hospital.

The Sri Lankan was discharged the next day with 28 days of hospitalisation leave.

The child was hospitalised and discharged two days later.

His 28-year-old mother was found with redness to her forehead and left eye. She received outpatient treatment, the court heard.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Christian Teo told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim his client was not feeling well on the day of the accident.

For causing grievous hurt by negligent driving, the man could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt by driving in a negligent manner can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.