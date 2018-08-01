Driver fined $7k, banned from driving for causing death of pedestrian, 91

SINGAPORE - A motorist failed to spot an elderly pedestrian crossing the road with a walking stick as he drove along a slight bend.

A court heard Ng Chye Joo, 53, had not been paying full attention when he piled into 91-year-old Mr Ng Kok Siang, who later died in hospital of multiple injuries, including to the head.

Ng pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Aug 1) to causing death by negligent driving.

He was fined $7,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for four years.

If Ng Chye Joo fails to pay the fine, he will face 10 days in prison.

Ng Chye Joo had been driving along Ang Mo Kio Street 44 towards Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1 at around 4.30pm on Dec 13, 2016.

As he completed the slight right bend, the front left of his car hit Mr Ng, knocking him over.

Ng Chye Joo stopped the car and called the police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he died less than two hours later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said that as Ng Chye Joo had been driving in a residential area, he should have kept a better lookout for pedestrians.

"The accused failed to exercise the caution incumbent upon him by failing to keep a proper lookout ahead," said DPP Yap.

For causing death by a negligent act, Ng Chye Joo could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.