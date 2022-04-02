Driver dies after two private buses collide in Jurong West

An elderly bus driver died yesterday morning after two private buses collided in Jurong West, leaving one on its side.

The accident left a purple bus carrying more than 30 people flipped on its side, while a blue bus landed partially in a ditch off the side of the road.

A spokesman for the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of First Lok Yang Road and Lok Yang Way at about 6.30am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) found the elderly bus driver trapped in the seat of the blue bus, and had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free him. The driver, believed to be in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the bus.

The SCDF took 37 passengers from the purple bus to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital. They were conscious.

The police said they are investigating the accident.

The driver of the purple bus, operated by Rui Feng Chartered, was not taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the company said she was unable to share details about the accident as investigations are ongoing.

But she said no one on the bus had been seriously injured and the driver had minor injuries.

Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the passengers had climbed out of the bus to escape.

A woman, believed to be the owner of Golden Friendly Contractors, which operated the blue bus, told Shin Min that the man who died was a part-time driver.

He is believed to have been dining near the industrial area just before the accident.

The woman said the driver had completed a trip ferrying workers and was on his way to pick up another batch of workers in the area when the accident happened.