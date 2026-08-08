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Driver charged with causing death of pump attendant was allegedly under influence of drugs

Ray Png AZ was handed a total of eight charges for several traffic offences on Aug 8.

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old man who allegedly drove a deregistered vehicle and struck a pump attendant working at an Upper Changi Road North petrol station is said to have been under the influence of drugs.

Ray Png AZ was on Aug 8 handed a total of eight charges, including driving without a valid licence, driving without due care and attention causing death, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Png was allegedly at the Esso petrol station at about 3.55am on Aug 6.

In an earlier statement, police said the incident occurred when the driver of a car abruptly reversed the vehicle as a 69-year-old pump attendant was about to refuel it.

The driver’s door, which was still open, struck the attendant, who fell and hit his head on the ground. The attendant was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver abandoned his vehicle after the incident and fled the scene with his female passenger. Both were arrested later that day.

The woman is being investigated for consuming a controlled drug and abetting the driver.

The police said deregistered vehicles pose serious dangers to all road users because they lack insurance coverage and may not meet safety standards.

“When operated by unlicensed or underage drivers, these risks are magnified considerably,” they said.

For driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, an offender may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

If convicted of driving without due care and attention causing death, an offender faces a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

For driving under the influence of drugs, an offender can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Those convicted of driving a deregistered vehicle can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Png’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Aug 28.