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Driver charged over allegedly injuring 3 people in 4 months while driving different vehicles

Desmond Lee Soon Kiat was said to be driving under the influence of undisclosed drugs and intoxicating substances in one of the incidents.

SINGAPORE – A man faces over 30 charges after allegedly injuring three people in seven traffic accidents while driving four different vehicles between October 2024 and February 2025.

Desmond Lee Soon Kiat, 31, who appeared in a district court on July 15, was said to have driven under the influence of undisclosed drugs and intoxicating substances in one of the incidents.

He is also accused of assault and being in possession of multiple vape devices including two etomidate-laced pods, also known as Kpods.

According to court documents, Lee allegedly started his crime spree on Oct 8, 2024, when he trespassed on a Compassvale Crescent flat at around 6.30am and punched a woman’s face twice.

Later that morning, he purportedly hurled vulgarities at two police officers and spat at one of them. He is also said to have possessed two vapes that day.

Lee was at the void deck of a Jurong West block of flats six days later when he allegedly had a vaporiser in his possession.

He was allegedly driving a car without due care and attention along Sengkang East Way at around 7.30am on Oct 21, 2024, when it struck the rear of a stationary taxi.

In a statement on July 14, the police said the 64-year-old female cabby suffered from a strained neck and was conscious when taken to hospital.

Lee allegedly drove a second car in a dangerous manner along MCE at around 9pm the next day and collided with a car.

Police said the 33-year-old male driver of the other car suffered a fracture to his right wrist and neck, and also back injuries.

Lee allegedly had a vaporiser in his possession on four separate occasions between Nov 23, 2024, and Jan 26, 2025.

He is accused of committing these offences at several places, including Jurong West Street 81 and Hougang Street 61.

Lee allegedly drove a third car without due care and attention on two separate occasions on Feb 1, 2025, when it rear-ended two cars.

The third accident purportedly took place along Punggol Way at around 11am, while the fourth allegedly occurred along Dunearn Road at around 5pm.

No one was injured in these accidents.

In the fifth accident, Lee was allegedly driving the third car without due care and attention along Boundary Road at around 10.20am the next day when it collided with a traffic light pole and overturned.

Lee was allegedly driving a fourth car without due care and attention along Simei Avenue at around noon on Feb 4, 2025, when the sixth accident occurred.

The car collided with a motorcycle, and the 27-year-old rider suffered a fractured wrist among other injuries, the police said.

Lee is accused of having a vaporiser in his possession along Jalan Angin Laut, near Upper Changi Road at around 12.30pm that day.

He purportedly had a vaporiser in his possession along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 the next day.

Two days after that accident with the motorcycle, Lee was allegedly driving that same car while under the influence of undisclosed drugs and intoxicating substances when the seventh accident took place at around 8am on Feb 6, 2025.

In this case, Lee was said to be driving along Punggol North Avenue when it collided with a lorry.

He is also accused of having a vaporiser along Punggol North Avenue about two hours later.

Lee was at the Police Cantonment Complex the next day when he allegedly lied to a Traffic Police officer by claiming he did not inhale the vaporisers.

Lee allegedly had at least one vaporiser in his possession on nine occasions between April 30 and July 7, 2025.

He is accused of committing these offences at several places including Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Bukit Timah Road.

According to court documents, he was in West Coast Road at around 2pm on Nov 5, 2025, when he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic officer. Lee allegedly had two Kpods in his possession that day.

His pre-trial conference will take place on Aug 5.