Dos and don'ts under the Public Order Act

The news that Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng is being investigated for holding a public assembly without a permit has raised the issue of what is allowed and what is not under the Public Order Act (POA).

Laws under the POA regulate assemblies and processions in public spaces, in order to preserve public order and the safety of people at special events.

Taking part in a public assembly without a police permit can be an offence.

A permit is not required, however, for most sporting events held in a stadium or public sports facilities, celebrations of certain festivals, charitable events and some election events. Indoor public assemblies organised by and involving only Singapore citizens are generally exempt from needing a permit too.

However, these assemblies cannot be related to any religious belief, any matter "which may cause enmity, hatred, ill will or hostility between different racial or religious groups in Singapore". An organiser must also be present at all times.

Previous convictions under the Act include civil rights activist Jolovan Wham who was fined $8,000 on Feb 15 after he organised an illegal public assembly on MRT trains in 2017.

The protest was held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Operation Spectrum - an internal security operation in 1987 that ended with the detention of 22 activists for what the Government called a Marxist conspiracy.

In November last year, Wham was charged with taking part in a public assembly without a permit in Toa Payoh. He allegedly held up a piece of cardboard with a smiley face drawn on it to demonstrate his support for the action of a climate change activist, who was purportedly captured in a similar snapshot at the same location last year.

In November 2019, a Hong Kong man was given a stern warning by the police and repatriated after he allegedly organised a gathering for people to air their views on the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong.

The event was initially held at Kimoto Gastro Bar at The Sail @ Marina Bay, but then moved to the public area near The Promontory at Marina Boulevard.

Jean Iau