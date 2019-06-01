Don't panic, believe or give: Police warn of scam SMSes claiming 'kidnap' of loved ones

SINGAPORE - "I KIDNAPPED YOUR DAUGHTER/SON, CALL ME NOW BEFORE I KILL HER...PREPARE A RANSOM OF 10K NOW!!!!!"

What should you do if you received such a text message?

Do not panic, believe or give any money, the police said in an advisory on Saturday (June 1).

There have been many reports of such messages from members of the public, police added.

The messages typically claimed that the loved ones of the recipient had been kidnapped and asked for money as ransom.

Police advised those who receive such messages to remain calm, not to reply, and to instead block and report the number as spam.

"Contact your loved one immediately to confirm their safety," police said, adding that recipients of such messages should not transfer any money.

This is not the first time kidnap scams have happened here.

Last August, the police similarly warned members of the public against such messages.

They issued a similar advisory in April the same year.

Those who wish to provide information related to such scams can do so at 1800-255-000 or www.police.gov.sg/witness.

But those who need urgent police help should still dial 999.

For more information on scams, call 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg.