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The woman, whose name was redacted from court documents, was employed by the boy’s parents as a domestic helper to care for him.

SINGAPORE – A woman pleaded guilty on Nov 18 to ill-treating a five-month-old baby boy on multiple occasions by biting, shaking, choking and hitting him.

On one occasion, the 24-year-old Myanmar national shook the baby so violently it caused his head to swing loosely back and forth. She also forced a pacifier into his mouth multiple times.

The woman, whose name was redacted from court documents, was employed by the boy’s parents as a domestic helper to care for him. The baby’s identity is protected by a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim said the offender shared a bedroom with the child and would put him to bed every night.

As the boy’s parents trusted her, they often left him alone in her care, added the prosecutor.

The woman, who has been in remand for over a month, was expressionless as her acts of abuse were read out in court.

From April 2 to 19, the woman repeatedly abused the child on at least 11 occasions, mostly after midnight.

On April 2, as the boy was stirring in his sleep, the woman picked him up and swung him by his arms in the air.

When the baby coughed violently, she laid him down on the mattress and shook him from side to side. She then cradled him in her arms and jerked him forcefully.

A few minutes later, the child had another coughing fit while lying on his mattress. The woman picked him up by the neck with both hands and kissed his forehead.

As he continued coughing, she shoved a pacifier into his mouth and pinched his cheek, making him cry.

She then picked him up from his mattress, without supporting his head or neck, and carried him by his armpit out of the bedroom with just one hand as he whimpered.

On April 4, she rapped the baby’s head with her knuckles several times while carrying him, causing him to gurgle and whimper.

On April 7, she slapped the baby’s cheek three times while pinning him down on the mattress.

DPP Lim said the slaps were so forceful they were audible in the footage recorded by the CCTV camera in the child’s bedroom.

The next day, the woman was asleep beside the baby when he gurgled. She woke up and smacked his head.

She then dug her fingers into his mouth before picking the baby up by his arms with his head facing downwards and shaking him violently, causing his head to swing loosely back and forth.

On April 13, as the baby was stirring on his mattress, the woman rapped the child’s head with her knuckles repeatedly before gripping his arm and swinging him from side to side forcefully.

When the boy whimpered, she shoved a pacifier into his mouth, lifted him slightly and threw him onto his mattress.

On April 14, the woman forced a pacifier into the child’s mouth. When he resisted and kicked his legs in the air, she continued pushing the pacifier into his mouth.

She then repeatedly yanked his legs back and forth, pulling them towards his chest and forcefully extending them outwards.

On April 15, the offender bit the boy under his right armpit and on his waist, causing him to wail. She also bit his right elbow twice on another occasion.

On April 19, as the baby lay on her lap, she forcibly compressed his body by pushing his head and legs towards each other.

The acts came to light when the boy’s mother reviewed the CCTV footage on April 19, which captured the abuse.

The police were notified and the baby was taken to hospital with injuries to his foot and two bite mark indentations.

The woman is expected to be sentenced on Jan 12.

For ill-treating a child, an offender can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000, or both.