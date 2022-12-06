Doctor charged over patient’s death after Botox treatment faces more charges over expired medication

SINGAPORE – A doctor accused of causing a patient’s death after an aesthetic treatment was handed three additional charges under the Health Products Act on Tuesday, including two involving expired medication.

Chan Bingyi, 34, was first charged in court on Oct 11, 2022, over his alleged negligence during a Botox treatment on March 8, 2019, that caused a woman to die.

On Tuesday, he was accused of possessing expired injection ampoules of adrenaline and a heartburn relief drug at the Revival Medical & Aesthetics Centre at the Esplanade Exchange mall in Bras Basah Road, in March 2019.

On March 18 that year, the Singaporean doctor also allegedly had three 500g bottles of J-Cain lidocaine cream at 10.56 per cent. The cream was an unregistered health product, court documents stated.

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), lidocaine is a medicine used to decrease or eliminate the feeling of pain.

The authority said that the inappropriate use of products with high concentrations of lidocaine can cause low blood pressure and dizziness.

On March 18, 2019, Chan allegedly had 21 1ml ampoules of adrenaline injection that expired on Jan 30 that year.

The Australia-based Healthdirect website states that adrenaline injections are used to treat severe allergic reactions, adding: “Adrenaline makes your heart beat faster, and your lungs breathe more efficiently. It causes the blood vessels to send more blood to the brain and muscles, increases your blood pressure, makes your brain more alert, and raises sugar levels in the blood to give you energy.”

On March 25, 2019, Chan is said to have had in his possession one 2ml injection ampoule of Shintamet, 150mg/ml cimetidine, that expired in October 2018.

HSA states on its website that cimetidine is used for the short-term relief of heartburn. Its side effects include headache, diarrhoea and dizziness.

Chan’s patient, property agent Lau Li Ting, 31, fell into a coma after receiving Botox treatment. Botox is often used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in aesthetic treatments.

He is accused of giving ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) to Ms Lau intravenously when there was no need to do so.

EDTA is sometimes used as a medication for heavy metal toxicity. It is also a common ingredient in skin and body care products.

According to court documents, Chan allegedly administered the substance “at too high a concentration and too quickly”.

His alleged actions caused Ms Lau to develop EDTA toxicity, which led to cardiac arrest and eventual death.