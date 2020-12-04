Doctor allegedly took upskirt videos of hundreds of women

A doctor is accused of insulting the modesty of hundreds of women at various locations islandwide.

Chu Ben Wee, who is now in remand, appeared in a district court via video link yesterday.

The 28-year-old Singaporean allegedly used a GoPro camera attached to his shoe to record upskirt videos of 184 women in April last year.

By using a similar method, he is said to have targeted more than 300 women three months later.

He faces 17 charges in total, mainly for similar offences.

Chu, who is represented by lawyer Luke Lee, was expected to plead guilty yesterday but the case has been adjourned.

He is now expected to admit to the alleged offences next Friday.

Court documents do not say how his alleged offences came to light.

As at yesterday, Chu's name is still on the list of registered healthcare professionals in Singapore.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

Chu is not the only doctor this year to face the court over unlawful videos.

In April, a former doctor was sentenced to a mandatory treatment order for a year after recording multiple videos of men using urinals in February last year.

Indonesian national Jerry Christian Nagaputra, then 31, has to undergo treatment for his mental condition in lieu of jail time.

His lawyer Lee Teck Leng told the court that his client had "adjustment disorder with depressed and anxious moods".

Nagaputra pleaded guilty on March 9 to three charges under the Films Act. Twenty other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.