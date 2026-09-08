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Doctor accused of molesting woman at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital charged in court

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Sept 8, MOHH said that Yeo Teng Yao has been let go.

SINGAPORE – A doctor is facing a molestation charge over claims that he outraged a woman’s modesty at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) in Yishun in 2023.

The Straits Times learnt that Yeo Teng Yao was charged on Sept 3.

The 29-year-old was previously employed by MOH Holdings (MOHH), which is the holding company of Singapore’s public healthcare institutions.

Responding to queries from ST on Sept 8, MOHH said that Yeo has been let go.

“We expect our medical officers to uphold high standards of professional conduct. The doctor was immediately suspended from all duties when the matter was brought to our attention and has since been dismissed,” a spokesman said.

According to court documents, Yeo was in a ward at KTPH at around 9pm on July 17, 2023, when he allegedly placed the diaphragm of a stethoscope onto the breasts of a 24-year-old woman.

The diaphragm is the flat side of the chestpiece which is used to listen to sounds such as those from the hea rt.

The documents did not disclose if the woman was a patient at KTPH.

The Singapore Medical Council’s database shows that Yeo is still a registered doctor.

His pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 29.

An offender convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.