Doctor, 75, accused of causing grievous hurt to two on motorbike

A doctor accused of failing to give way to other vehicles at a cross-junction allegedly struck a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to a young man and his female pillion rider.

Roger Pang Heng Mun, 75, who practises at The Ming Clinic in Camden Medical Centre, has been charged with causing grievous hurt to the two by driving his car in a negligent manner.

His case was last heard in a district court on Wednesday.

A check on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's website reveals that the Singaporean doctor is a director of clinic operator Medistar Services.

A Business Times report in June last year stated that The Ming Clinic is operated by the firm.

According to court documents, Pang allegedly failed to give way to other vehicles while making a right turn at the signalised cross-junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 around 8pm on Oct 11 last year.

His car is said to have struck the motorcycle which was travelling straight from the opposite direction.

Both the 21-year-old man and his 22-year-old female pillion rider were injured following the accident. Court documents do not reveal details about their injuries.

Pang's bail has been set at $10,000 and the case has been adjourned to Dec 16.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt by negligent driving can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

