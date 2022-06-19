DNA sharply raises odds of police nabbing criminals

The ability to extract DNA from a crime scene and run it through the police database has greatly improved the odds of nabbing criminals here in recent years.

Superintendent Roy Lim, head of the Singapore Police Force's Special Investigation Section (SIS), said DNA is especially critical when there are no eyewitnesses and no closed-circuit television footage (CCTV).

"In the past eight to nine years, we have had a 100 per cent success rate in solving murders, and DNA plays a huge role in this. Other technologies such as fingerprinting and CCTV have also helped," said Supt Lim.

The 51-year-old heads a section that is part of the Criminal Investigation Department and it investigates major crimes such as murder and kidnapping, or that involve firearms.

The police have been using DNA to help solve crimes since 1991.

They launched a DNA database in 2004 - storing profiles built on blood or mouth swab samples obtained from known criminals - that would then be used to match any DNA found at crime scenes.

The database's DNA is from criminals convicted of registrable crimes, which include offences under the Penal Code and Misuse of Drugs Act. People may also volunteer to contribute their DNA to the database.

Under the Registration of Criminals Act, DNA must be immediately removed from the database if an individual is acquitted of the crime he is accused of or has died.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam noted in April during a seminar on sexual assault awareness that many crimes are solved through DNA profiling.

He cited a rape that occurred in 2002 and went unsolved for over a decade, until a DNA sample helped the police nab the rapist.

The investigators matched the DNA profile obtained from the rape scene with a blood sample from a theft case involving the same perpetrator.