DNA sharply raises odds of police nabbing criminals

The ability to extract DNA from a crime scene and run it through the police database has greatly improved the odds of nabbing criminals here in recent years.
Superintendent Roy Lim, head of the Singapore Police Force's Special Investigation Section (SIS), said DNA is especially critical when there are no eyewitnesses and no closed-circuit television footage (CCTV).
"In the past eight to nine years, we have had a 100 per cent success rate in solving murders, and DNA plays a huge role in this. Other technologies such as fingerprinting and CCTV have also helped," said Supt Lim.
The 51-year-old heads a section that is part of the Criminal Investigation Department and it investigates major crimes such as murder and kidnapping, or that involve firearms.
The police have been using DNA to help solve crimes since 1991.
They launched a DNA database in 2004 - storing profiles built on blood or mouth swab samples obtained from known criminals - that would then be used to match any DNA found at crime scenes.
The database's DNA is from criminals convicted of registrable crimes, which include offences under the Penal Code and Misuse of Drugs Act. People may also volunteer to contribute their DNA to the database.
Under the Registration of Criminals Act, DNA must be immediately removed from the database if an individual is acquitted of the crime he is accused of or has died.
Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam noted in April during a seminar on sexual assault awareness that many crimes are solved through DNA profiling.
He cited a rape that occurred in 2002 and went unsolved for over a decade, until a DNA sample helped the police nab the rapist.
The investigators matched the DNA profile obtained from the rape scene with a blood sample from a theft case involving the same perpetrator.
Mr Shanmugam added that the Ministry of Home Affairs was reviewing the power to collect and retain DNA evidence and would be making announcements on this front in due course.
DNA profiling was crucial in cracking a case of fatal stabbing in 2010.
After having stabbed three women earlier that year, national serviceman Soh Wee Kian knifed to death a mother of two in September 2010.
Then 23, Soh was jailed for life in August 2013 for his violent crimes.
He had pleaded guilty to one count of culpable homicide in the fatal stabbing of Madam Hoe Hong Lin, 32, in Woodlands. He also pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt with a weapon for stabbing Madam How Poh Ling, then 28, in Sembawang.
The court heard then that Soh had loitered around housing estates with a knife in his pocket, trailing women with long hair who wore short skirts. As he followed them, he fantasised about stabbing them in the back, kissing them and groping their breasts.
Sharing details of the investigation of the case for the first time, Supt Lim said that before the fatal attack, officers had suspected that the first three stabbings were acts committed by the same person because the victims shared similar features - they were Chinese, slim and had long hair.
However, in the absence of CCTV footage, fingerprints and DNA, police had no leads to go on.
"When he struck the fourth time, however, the blade of his knife broke off, and it was found some metres away from the deceased.
"Police went looking further and found a plastic sheath that was used to cover the knife. On it, they extracted DNA that was likely from Soh's sweat and blood," said Supt Lim, who was deputy head of SIS at the time and was overseeing the investigation.
A DNA profile was developed using a swab taken from the knife sheath. Through further analysis and ground inquiries, Soh was identified as the perpetrator.
Supt Lim did stress that DNA is not a silver bullet to solving crimes - casework and supporting evidence are still needed to convict a culprit.
"DNA doesn't say that someone has committed a crime; it tells you only that there is a high chance he was at the scene or had contact with the item or person."
It does provide useful leads, though, especially if a case has gone cold.
"Unknown DNA is kept in the database and if the accused person is arrested later on, his DNA will come into the system and that is when we can match it," he added.