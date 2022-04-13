DNA evidence helped police crack rape case left unsolved for over 10 years

The use of deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA has helped the police crack cases of sexual crimes that were unsolved for more than a decade.

In 2002, Lee Ah Choy, 23, abducted and raped a 12-year-old girl near her home in the north-western part of Singapore.

Lee, a Malaysian, had observed the victim at the void deck and tried to befriend her, but she ignored his advances.

On Oct 18, 2002, Lee intercepted the girl while she was on the way to school and pulled her into a lift.

They went up to the fourth storey, where he dragged her to the end of a corridor.

He then took out a paper cutter and threatened to cut her if she did not stop crying.

The victim managed to grab hold of the paper cutter and pointed it at Lee.

However, Lee threatened that if she cut him once, he would cut her thrice in return.

After a long struggle, Lee pinned the victim down, pulled down her underwear and molested her. He then raped her.

While DNA swabs were taken from the scene and from the victim, there was no match in the DNA database.

There was no closed-circuit television footage nor eyewitnesses then and the police did not have further leads to identify Lee.

The case remained unsolved until 2014, when Lee was arrested in Singapore for alleged theft.

His DNA sample was taken and it matched the sample taken from the rape scene and the victim's body.