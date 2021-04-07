DJ Tenashar gets 18 months' jail for offences, some drug-related

DJ Tenashar was sentenced on Monday to 18 months' jail after she was convicted of nine charges, including several drug-related ones.

Ten other charges, including for theft and harassment, were considered during sentencing.

This was not her first brush with the law. In 2019, the former FHM Singapore and Playboy Thailand cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, was sentenced to 18 months' jail for offences including drug consumption.

Now 35, Long received early release from prison that year and was subjected to a remission order, under which she was supposed to stay out of trouble from May 29 to Nov 25, 2019.

But she re-offended during the period and repeatedly failed to report for a urine test for drug use.

She has to spend an additional 72 days behind bars now for breaching the order.

After a five-day trial, District Judge Eddy Tham found Long guilty of nine charges, including six counts of failing to report for a urine drug test at the Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters in July and September 2019.

The court heard that on July 4 that year, she unlawfully left Singapore without a supervision officer's approval.

During last month's trial, investigation officer Senior Staff Sergeant Lim Wan Xin from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) told the court that Long returned here at Woodlands Checkpoint three days later.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Vadivalagan Shanmuga and Pearly Ang said Long had left Singapore for Johor Baru despite repeated reminders that she had to get approval from CNB before leaving the country.

The DPPs said her charges "form part of a sequence of actions which manifests (her) deliberate and recalcitrant intention to defy and resist Singapore's drug supervision regime".

In her defence, Long, who was not represented in court, stated that she had been given permission to leave Singapore for Malaysia on July 4, 2019.

Describing her version of events as being "wholly untenable", the DPPs said: "The CNB officers who have taken the stand have given clear and consistent evidence to refute this."

Separately, on two occasions on July 16, 2019, Long recorded a video at CNB's office at the Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters - a protected place.

She did so for the first time at 6.36pm in a corridor of the second-floor office. She committed the same offence two minutes later.