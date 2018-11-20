Divorced parents fail in bid to switch child’s school; ‘didn’t consider son’s best interests’

Published
53 min ago

They were not considering 9-year-old's best interests, says judge, in rare case before court

Senior Law Correspondent
vijayan@sph.com.sg

In a rare case of a court being asked to rule on a child's school, a judge has rejected both the father's bid to move his daughter to a local school and his former wife's choice that their nine-year-old attend the Japanese School.

District Judge Jen Koh, in judgment grounds recently released, said the divorced parents had not considered the child's best interests and ordered her to continue at an international school.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 20, 2018, with the headline 'Divorced parents fail in bid to switch child's school'. Print Edition | Subscribe
