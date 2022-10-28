Disbarred lawyer Samuel Seow sentenced to 4 weeks’ jail, fined $1,500 for attacking niece and another woman

SINGAPORE - Disbarred lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng who prodded the forehead of one of his subordinates twice with his finger and assaulted a female lawyer at his then law firm was on Friday sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined $1,500.

In July 2020, Seow pleaded guilty to one count each of assaulting lawyer Brenda Kong Shin Ying, then 26, who is also his niece, and using criminal force on artiste and events executive Rachel Kang Pei Shan, then 21.

A harassment charge involving Ms Kang and a second charge of using criminal force on a third woman, Ms Serene Tan Tzuu Yen, were considered during sentencing.

Seow, 49, was struck off the rolls on May 18, 2022.

In a written judgment on his disbarment, in May, the Court of Three Judges said a striking off was warranted as his conduct demonstrated a character defect rendering him unfit to be a member of the legal profession.

The court, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, also said Seow’s behaviour was egregious and evinced such volatility and lack of self-control that it detracts from his ability to discharge his professional functions.

Seow had admitted before a disciplinary tribunal in 2019 to eight instances of professional misconduct involving three women employees at his office in South Bridge Road between March 16, 2018, and April 17, 2018.

Five of the charges related to his intemperate and boorish conduct towards Ms Kang between March 16 and April 3, 2018.

They involved throwing files, boxes, a metal stapler and a wallet in her direction, shouting at her aggressively and threatening to kill her with a knife.

The other three charges related to acts of violence on April 17, 2018, against Ms Kang, Ms Kong and Ms Tan, a secretary and conveyancing executive.

At the time of his offences, Seow ran several companies, including Samuel Seow Law Corporation and talent agency Beam Artistes, where Ms Kang was then working.

She was at Samuel Seow Law Corporation’s office in South Bridge Road on April 17, 2018, and was about to leave for a company event when Seow reprimanded her at about 5.45pm.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kumaresan Gohulabalan said: “The accused was upset with Rachel as she had (left) uncompleted work and was leaving the office without properly accounting (for) her work to him. In his anger, the accused forcefully poked Rachel’s forehead twice with his right index finger.

“Using his right hand, the accused also pushed a file that Rachel was holding, causing her to stagger back.”