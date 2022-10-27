Disbarred lawyer charged with 3 counts of criminal breach of trust

SINGAPORE - A disbarred lawyer was charged in a district court on Thursday with three counts of criminal breach of trust as an attorney.

Soraya Hafsa Ibrahim, 56, who was struck off the rolls in January 2020, was a solicitor at Soraya H Ibrahim & Co when she allegedly committed the offences.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that she is no longer the owner of the firm. She now owns another company called S. H. I. Consultancy.

A man is said to have entrusted cash to her, but court documents did not disclose the total amount and why he had done so.

Between May 10 and 14, 2019, Soraya allegedly misappropriated $248,021. She is also accused of misappropriating $225,789 between May 15 and 21, 2019. And on May 31, 2019, she is said to have misappropriated $53,191.

Soraya’s bail was set at $100,000 and her case has been adjourned to Friday.

When she was disbarred in January 2020, the Court of Three Judges heard that she had deceived a client into handing over $25,000 and issued bogus receipts for the sums.

Court documents did not disclose if this incident is linked to her current criminal breach of trust charges.

In disbarring Soraya, the Court of Three Judges noted that when misconduct involves dishonesty, the penalty will almost invariably be a striking off, as there was a need to protect the public.