Director of BCA department sentenced to jail for offences including drink driving

SINGAPORE - The director of a department at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) was drink driving when his car hit a stationary vehicle last April.

Cameron Ng Huai-En, who is from the planning department of the strategic planning and transformation office, was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The 38-year-old Singaporean was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for four years from his date of release.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of drink driving and driving a car without reasonable consideration to other road users.

According to court documents, Ng was driving along Jalan Pemimpin at around 12.30am on April 19 last year when his vehicle hit the right front portion of another car.

He was found to have at least 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath that morning.

This is more than double the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

Ng will start his sentence on Feb 4.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Tuesday, a BCA spokesman said: "He deeply regrets his actions and has pleaded guilty and accepted the court's punishment.

"BCA is reviewing the case and will take the appropriate disciplinary action based on our internal disciplinary processes."

For drink driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.