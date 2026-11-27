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Director of 2 Sim Lim Square firms jailed over sale of illegal streaming devices showing EPL games

Zhang Wei pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Copyright Act after he committed the offences in 2022.

SINGAPORE - A director of two companies at Sim Lim Square was sentenced to six months’ jail on Nov 27 over the sale of illegal streaming devices.

Zhang Wei, 48, from Micox Marketing and Ziming Global, that operated out of the Rochor Canal Road shopping mall, pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Copyright Act after he committed the offences in 2022.

Twelve other charges were considered during the sentencing of the Chinese national, who is also a Singapore permanent resident.

Micox was convicted of four charges under the Act and was fined $37,000, while Ziming was fined $65,000 after it was convicted of three similar charges.

Court documents stated that Zhang’s offences involved devices that could facilitate access to copyrighted work.

They included Premier League football matches, and movies like Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

In a statement, the Premier League and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment said this was the sixth retailer sent to jail for selling illegal streaming devices in Singapore.

They added the case follows wider piracy enforcement success led by the Singapore Police Force’s Intellectual Property Rights Branch.

Out of the six sellers of illegal streaming devices, five of the convictions resulted from enforcement raids in Sim Lim Square in 2022.

One of them, Peggy Yu Peng Hsueh-Shu, then 68, the director of a company called Amconics Technology, was sentenced to 22 months’ jail in November 2025.

She had pleaded guilty to 14 counts of selling such devices which infringed the copyright of the Football Association Premier League.

Another 26 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Her company was also fined $384,000.

The offenders were linked to enforcement raids at Sim Lim Square in 2022 that saw 17 people arrested and more than 2,500 illegal streaming devices seized.

The devices were worth about $500,000, and are typically pre-installed with computer programs to allow unauthorised access to copyrighted work.