Director at listed company Geo Energy Resources jailed for second drink-driving conviction

SINGAPORE - A director at mainboard-listed Indonesian coal producer Geo Energy Resources was on Friday (May 13) sentenced to eight weeks' jail and given a fine of $15,000 over his second drink-driving conviction in Singapore.

Indonesian Charles Antonny Melati, 51, was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for eight years from his date of release.

On Friday, the Singapore permanent resident pleaded guilty in a district court to a drink-driving charge.

He was convicted of a similar offence in 2006. Details about his earlier sentence were not disclosed in court documents.

A search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's database shows that he is also a director at three other firms: Fortune Coal Resources, Glory Bros Trading and STT Coal Resources.

At around 6pm on May 15 last year, Melati and his friends were at a bar on Sentosa island where he drank about six glasses of whisky.

He stopped drinking at around 9pm and drove home. Court documents do not disclose the location of his residence.

Melati was driving the vehicle along Bukit Manis Road on Sentosa when he failed to keep a proper lookout and it mounted a kerb. No one was injured in the incident.

A traffic police officer arrived at the scene and noticed that Melati reeked of alcohol.

After failing a breathalyser test, he was escorted to the Traffic Police Headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3.

He was later found to have 92 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in every 100ml of breath.

This was more than double the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

A first-time offender convicted of drink driving can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to a year or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.