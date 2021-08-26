Director at listed company Geo Energy Resources faces second drink driving charge

SINGAPORE - A director at listed company Geo Energy Resources was charged with one count of drink driving at a district court on Thursday (Aug 26).

This is the second time Charles Antonny Melati, 50, has been charged with the offence.

The Indonesian man was convicted of an earlier drink driving offence on Oct 11, 2006. Court documents did not disclose details of this earlier conviction.

A first-time offender convicted of drink driving can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to a year or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.

A search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's database shows that Melati is also a director at three other firms: Fortune Coal Resources, Glory Bros Trading and STT Coal Resources.

For his current charge, the Singapore permanent resident allegedly had 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while he was driving a car near Sentosa Golf Club at around 9.20pm on May 15.

This is more than double the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Melati's bail was set at $15,000 on Thursday and his case has been adjourned to Oct 7.