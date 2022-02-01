'Determined not to cooperate'

Giving an account of Iris Koh's behaviour during remand, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-yue said in court yesterday: "She has demonstrated a pattern of behaviour that shows her determination not to cooperate."

•On Day 1, Koh complained of anxiety and panic attacks but refused to be admitted to the Institute of Mental Health.

•On Day 4, she spent two hours making a police report against the investigation officer.

•On Day 5, she refused medical attention despite complaining of discomfort, and also tore up the statement taken from her.

•On Day 6, she was warded for observation at the Singapore General Hospital.

•On Day 7, she refused to be discharged despite being assessed fit to do so. When the charge was read to her, she tore the charge sheet, shouted her refusal to accept it and hurled a vulgarity at the investigation officer.