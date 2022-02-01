'Determined not to cooperate'

Senior Law Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Giving an account of Iris Koh's behaviour during remand, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-yue said in court yesterday: "She has demonstrated a pattern of behaviour that shows her determination not to cooperate."

•On Day 1, Koh complained of anxiety and panic attacks but refused to be admitted to the Institute of Mental Health.

•On Day 4, she spent two hours making a police report against the investigation officer.

•On Day 5, she refused medical attention despite complaining of discomfort, and also tore up the statement taken from her.

•On Day 6, she was warded for observation at the Singapore General Hospital.

•On Day 7, she refused to be discharged despite being assessed fit to do so. When the charge was read to her, she tore the charge sheet, shouted her refusal to accept it and hurled a vulgarity at the investigation officer.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2022, with the headline 'Determined not to cooperate'. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top