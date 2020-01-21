Detention for foreign student who filmed woman in shower

A former Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student was sentenced yesterday to 14 days' detention in prison for taking a video of a fellow student showering in one of the university's hostels.

The 18-year-old foreign national, who cannot be identified due to a gag order, pleaded guilty earlier on the same day to one count of outrage of modesty and one count of criminal trespass.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing by District Judge May Mesenas.

The female victim was showering in the women's toilet on the fourth storey of the university hostel at about 9.20pm on Aug 12, 2019, according to court papers. The female toilets are located on the third and fourth stories of the hostel, where the rooms for female students are located.

The accused, who was at the time on the same floor of the hostel, entered the female toilet. Hearing the sound of running water, he decided to record the victim showering.

He then went to the shower cubicle next to the victim's and placed his mobile phone, with the camera facing upwards, beneath the partition separating the cubicles.

He recorded for about six seconds, before going into a cubicle opposite.

However, the victim had noticed part of his mobile phone appearing under the partition, along with the red light that was emitted by the mobile when it was in recording mode.

She was shocked - and afraid - to confront whoever had filmed her, court documents said.

She then sent a text message to a male friend, a fellow NTU student, who waited for her outside the toilet as she quickly got dressed.

She told her friend what had happened, and then went to look for a campus security guard for assistance while her friend continued to wait for the accused outside the toilet.

The court learnt that the accused, who was hiding in a toilet cubicle, was eventually found by NTU security officers.

District Judge Mesenas gave the youth a 14-day community sentence known as a Short Detention Order, which means that the accused will not have a criminal record in Singapore.

The judge granted the prosecution's request for the accused to give an undertaking that he would not continue his tertiary education in Singapore.

The accused's lawyer, Mr Che Wei Chin, replied that the accused intends to return to his home country to continue his studies.