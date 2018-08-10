Deputy senior state counsel fined $1,600 and gets one-year driving ban for drink-driving

SINGAPORE - A deputy senior state counsel has been fined $1,600 and disqualified from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge on Friday (Aug 10).

Jeyendran Jeyapal, 39, had 48 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in every 100ml of breath as he was driving along Second Hospital Avenue towards Hospital Drive, near the Singapore General Hospital, at around 5am on Feb 11.

The prescribed limit for driving is 35mcg.

Jeyendran was a former High Court assistant registrar.

For drink driving, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000.