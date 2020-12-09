Deputy director at FAS and wife allegedly cheated sporting body of over $600k

SINGAPORE - A deputy director at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and his wife allegedly worked together to cheat the sporting body of more than $600,000 in total between 2016 and 2018.

Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, 40, was handling commercial and business development at FAS, while his wife Asya Kirin Kames, 33, was a director of a firm called All Resource Network (ARN) which dealt with sporting goods.

They were each charged with 45 counts of cheating on Wednesday (Dec 9).

Court documents do not state if Singh is still holding a position at FAS.

The pair are accused of committing the offences with two other men - Shankar Suppiah, 43, and Pallaniappan Ravindran, 47 - who were also charged on Wednesday.

Shankar, who was also a director at ARN, faces 37 cheating charges while Pallaniappan, a director at event organiser Myriad Sports & Events (MSE), was slapped with 15.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that invoices from ARN were submitted to FAS as part of the alleged conspiracy.

These invoices purportedly concealed Singh's alleged involvement with ARN.

As a result, FAS is said to have been dishonestly induced to award jobs to ARN, paying it a total of more than $180,000 between 2017 and 2018.

The couple had also allegedly conspired with Shankar and Pallaniappan to submit quotations from MSE to FAS.

CPIB added: "(These) dishonestly concealed the alleged facts that the works on the said MSE quotations would be carried out by ARN instead of MSE, and of (Singh's) involvement in ARN."

As a result, FAS is said to have been dishonestly induced to award jobs to MSE, paying it more than $450,000 in total between 2016 and 2018.

The cases involving all four Singaporeans have been adjourned to Jan 13 next year.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.