Deaths of 5 in burning car ruled a traffic-related misadventure

An element of bravado in wanting to show to friends how fast a newly purchased BMW could go, mixed with alcohol, contributed to the deaths of five men last year, with State Coroner Adam Nakhoda yesterday declaring the fiery crash in Tanjong Pagar a traffic-related misadventure.

He added that the sad and tragic accident, which took the lives of five men in their prime, serves to remind others not to operate vehicles when they are under the influence of alcohol.

One of the men, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, had clocked speeds of up to 182kmh while he was driving the white BMW M4 in the area, shortly before it ploughed into the pillar of a shophouse and burst into flames at around 5.40am that day.

It was travelling at an estimated speed of between 87kmh and 99kmh at the point of impact. The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road is 50kmh.

Delivering his findings yesterday in an inquiry into the men's deaths, State Coroner Nakhoda described the speed at which Mr Long was driving as staggering, and said there was a shocking lack of consideration and a disregard for his own safety, as well as that of his passengers and other road users.

Prior to the accident, which happened on the second day of Chinese New Year last year, State Coroner Nakhoda said it appeared that Mr Long had intended to show the others how fast the car could be driven, and that there was an element of bravado to it.

Three others had driven the car before the accident, and before Mr Long took the wheel, there was no evidence he had cajoled the others to get in the car and they appeared to have got in of their own volition, State Coroner Nakhoda said.

An autopsy later showed that Mr Long had a blood alcohol reading that exceeded the legal limit.

His four passengers were also killed in the crash. They were: Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

In February last year, the police said this case involved the most number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

During earlier proceedings in June involving the inquiry, a Traffic Police investigator, Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman, told the court that shortly before the tragedy, Mr Long and his friends were at a gathering in Ang Mo Kio where they had consumed alcoholic drinks.

They then left for Hong Jja Jang restaurant in Tanjong Pagar Road, where they continued drinking. The eatery was run by Mr Park Se Jin, whose age was not mentioned in court.

Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus added that witnesses said Mr Long later decided to show his newly purchased BMW to his friends.

The group took turns at the wheel. Mr Yap was the first to take it for a ride that morning. He drove it from the Tanjong Pagar restaurant towards Keppel, and made a U-turn on Enggor Street.

After that, he drove the car along Tanjong Pagar Road towards Maxwell Road before stopping near the eatery.

The court heard that Mr Yap had driven the car at speeds of between 77kmh and 88kmh.

Mr Park then took the wheel and drove at speeds of up to 59kmh.

A woman identified as Ms Phoo Yi Lin then took over. She clocked speeds of between 109kmh and 130kmh. But dashcam footage taken from a taxi in the area suggested Ms Phoo may have hit speeds of up to 181kmh, said Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus.

Mr Long was the fourth driver, and his four friends - Mr Teo, Mr Tan, Mr Yap and Mr Wong - joined him in the vehicle, which had designated seats for only the driver and three passengers.

Mr Long was speeding along Tanjong Pagar Road when the car skidded and mounted a kerb. The car's airbags did not deploy in the accident.