Deaths of 3 family members a misadventure: Coroner

A man and his parents were electrocuted in 2020 in a case involving a water heater that had been installed in an unsafe manner. Yesterday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda found the trio's deaths to be a misadventure.

The tragedy, which took place in the elderly couple's HDB flat in Ho Ching Road in Jurong on Dec 10 that year, claimed the lives of Mr Omar Abdul Manan, 80, his wife Asmah Bujang, 66, and their son Muhamad Ashikin Omar, 45.

State Coroner Nakhoda noted yesterday that the model of the water heater in the case had been approved for use in Singapore.

Describing the case as a "truly tragic accident", he stressed that such appliances should be properly installed according to the specifications of manufacturers.

State Coroner Nakhoda said Mr Omar, who was found in the bathroom, was electrocuted when he was taking a shower.

Madam Asmah suffered a similar fate after she rushed in to help him.

Mr Ashikin, who arrived at the flat later, was also electrocuted when he tried to help his parents.

The couple's daughter told investigators she did not know who had installed the water heater.

In an earlier proceeding, the court heard that a three-pin plug connected to an electrical socket had been used to supply power to the heater.

Senior associate engineer Goh Chin Fong from the Energy Market Authority testified in March that the heater should have been connected directly to a double-pole switch instead of a wall plug.

Mr Goh, who had given expert testimony, described a double-pole switch as one with an "on-off switch with an on-off light".

When investigators disassembled the water heater's three-pin plug, they found that the neutral and earth cables had fused together.

This caused the current to flow back to a heating tank in the water heater, energising a metallic hose connected to the tank.

Mr Goh said the cables in the three-pin plug could have fused together because of overloading.

A double-pole switch is safer as the cables are spaced farther apart, minimising the risk of the cables fusing together.

The court heard that the water heater should have caused a power trip because of the electricity leakage and this would have cut off power to the unit.

But when investigators checked the flat, they found the residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) did not protect the main electricity circuit for the whole unit. Only the utility room was protected.

The couple had lived in that flat since the 1970s. Back then, HDB homes were not installed with RCCBs, said Mr Goh.

He added that HDB installed the circuit breakers only from the 1980s and an RCCB was added to the couple's home during an upgrading exercise about 30 years after they had moved in.

However, in their home, it protected only the utility room.

HDB flats in the 1970s also did not have double-pole switches, said Mr Goh in March, adding that it was because water heaters were not widely used then.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, HDB said all flats built since 1985 have been installed with the RCCB.

Its spokesman added: "As with all fittings and fixtures, RCCBs can be subject to fair wear and tear over time.

"Hence, as part of their regular home maintenance, flat owners should also test their RCCB regularly to ensure that it is in good working condition.

"Residents who are unsure what an RCCB is or where it is located can contact an HDB branch (office) for advice."

Four family members were in court yesterday but they declined to comment when approached.