Death row inmate granted stay of execution did not say he was targeted: AGC

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said yesterday there was no suggestion or argument by death row inmate Datchinamurthy Kataiah - whose execution was stayed one day before he was set to hang - that he was being specifically targeted in the scheduling process.

A spokesman for the AGC noted that a Court of Appeal judgment on Monday had stated that it appeared at the present stage that Datchinamurthy had been "singled out" by the decision to schedule him for execution on April 29.

The spokesman said the AGC understands that "singled out" refers only to the point that Datchinamurthy alone would be affected by the decision to schedule him for execution, and not that he was singled out by the Government in the process of the scheduling.

Datchinamurthy, 36, is one of 13 death row inmates who have a pending civil claim against the Attorney-General over the unauthorised disclosure of their private letters.

After his execution was scheduled, he sought judicial review of the decision, arguing that this resulted in his being treated differently from the other 12 inmates.

On April 28, the High Court ordered a stay of execution pending the resolution of his judicial review application. This was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, the AGC spokesman said prisoners awaiting capital punishment will have their sentence carried out only after they have exhausted all legal channels for appeal, and their appeal for clemency has been rejected by the President.

The exact date will depend on factors such as sentencing dates.

"In Datchinamurthy's case, the Ministry of Home Affairs and AGC had been of the view that the outstanding civil claim involving Datchinamurthy and other offenders was not an impediment to the carrying out of their sentence," she said. "The civil claim did not relate to their sentences of death and, on the face of the claim, could proceed in Datchinamurthy's absence...As such, MHA proceeded to schedule him to have his sentence of death carried out since he had exhausted all legal channels for appeals against his conviction, and his clemency had been rejected by the President."

However, the Court of Appeal was of the view that he should not be scheduled given the civil claim, said the spokesman. Datchinamurthy was convicted in 2015 of trafficking in not less than 44.96g of heroin and given the death penalty.