Strong support in S'pore, says Shanmugam

There is strong support for the death penalty in Singapore, and even those from the region where most drug traffickers are from believe it deters trafficking and serious crimes.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said this yesterday in his speech during the debate on the budget of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He added that the Government was also carefully considering the best way forward on Section 377A of the Penal Code. It criminalises sex between men but will not be proactively enforced.

Mr Shanmugam said public policies need to evolve to keep abreast of changes in views in society, and legislation will also have to evolve to support updated policies.

Also during the debate, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said MHA will be amending an Act covering corruption and other serious crimes to allow more money mules who receive and transfer tainted funds for criminal syndicates to be punished under the law.