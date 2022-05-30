Deadly May

This month saw five reported serious fires, resulting in three deaths in total.

1. MAY 17 - BLOCK 117 JALAN BUKIT MERAH The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire was of electrical origin and involved the contents of a bedroom in the ninth-storey unit. No injuries were reported, but 35 residents were evacuated.

2. MAY 15 - BLOCK 180C MARSILING DRIVE A 29th-storey unit caught fire in the early hours. Three unsupervised children - a young girl and two teenagers - were rescued and hospitalised. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains unclear.

3. MAY 14 - BLOCK 261 SERANGOON CENTRAL DRIVE The fire began at 1.20am at a coffee shop when the first-storey kitchen exhaust duct in the building caught fire. Twenty people were evacuated before the SCDF arrived, and one person was hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

4. MAY 13 - BLOCK 409 BEDOK NORTH AVENUE 2 A three-room flat caught fire at around 6.40am, killing three people - the flat owner and two Malaysian tenants. One tenant is in intensive care.

5. MAY 10 - TELOK BLANGAH An industrial coffee roaster operated by Chip Hup Coffee Trading caught fire while workers were cooling roasted coffee beans, said an employee. No deaths were reported.