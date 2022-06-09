DBS, police prevent 600 customers from falling prey to scams

DBS Bank and the police prevented over 600 of the bank's customers from being scammed last month and recovered $173,000 in losses, they said in a joint statement last night.

However, about 60 people still lost between $60 and $3,000 each due to new phishing scams.

Therefore, the bank may take short-term measures that may lead to "friction" or delays to transactions amid the widespread nature of the scam, the statement added.

DBS did not elaborate on what these measures would be, but said they are meant to disrupt the scams and protect its customers, and that its bank systems remain secure. "Members of the public should be prepared for such delays, and their understanding is appreciated," it said.

Targets of the new scam may receive unsolicited SMSes with tags like "SG-DBS" or "DBS-Notice", claiming that their card had been blocked due to unusual activity, or that their bank account had been frozen due to suspicious activities.

The SMSes then direct the victims to sign in via an embedded link to verify their identity.

This link redirects them to a spoofed Internet banking login page, where they are asked to key in their online banking username and password.

After entering the spoofed website, the victims are redirected to another spoofed webpage requesting them to key in the one-time passwords sent to their mobile phones.

This compromises their accounts and allows scammers to siphon off funds, with victims finding out only later.

Banks will never send an SMS with links that can be clicked on, the statement said.

It added: "Members of the public should not click on links in SMSes that are purportedly from banks."

A rash of scams in Singapore, including one last December where nearly 470 OCBC customers lost at least $8.5 million, has resulted in the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore taking action to protect customers.

An emergency self-service "kill switch" that lets customers freeze their bank accounts if they suspect that their accounts have been compromised is among a slew of measures that will be introduced from Oct 31 this year.

Victims can call DBS' dedicated fraud hotline on 1800-339-6963.