Darts Buddy to be charged with breaching Covid-19 curbs

The authorities are taking to court a food and beverage establishment which allegedly shuttered its main entrance to conceal the consumption of liquor on the premises after 10.30pm.

In a statement yesterday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said Darts Buddy did so to avoid detection by law enforcement officers.

But safe-distancing enforcement officers noticed patrons entering and exiting the premises at 28 Beatty Road through a rear door just before an inspection at 10.40pm.

The incident happened on Jan 29 this year.

Darts Buddy, known for its pizza, bistro and sports bars, will face charges today under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, and may face a fine of up to $10,000 and a jail sentence of up to six months.

Osmond Chia