Dad convicted of molesting young daughter in 2009

A man molested his daughter in 2009 when she was about five or six years old. But the police were not alerted despite the girl telling her mother about it around a month later.

Instead, the mother told her daughter that "there's no hard, concrete evidence, so there's no point".

The victim, now 18, finally made a police report in January 2018, and her father was arrested the following year.

Yesterday, Principal District Judge Toh Han Li convicted the father, now 61, of two molestation charges after a trial. The man cannot be named owing to a gag order.

During the trial, the daughter testified that she was in the living room of the family flat some time in 2009 when her father called her into a bedroom. Her mother was not at home at the time.

In their submissions, deputy public prosecutors Krystle Chiang and Samyata Ravindran said: "The accused was only wearing a towel around his waist... The accused was sitting down and using his computer... and he asked her to sit on his right thigh, which she did."

The man then grabbed his daughter's left hand and placed it on his genitals. He then touched his daughter's private parts before she left the room, the court heard.

When her mother returned home soon after, the girl did not tell her what happened as her father had told her not to do so.

The victim finally broke her silence about a month later.

"Her mother told her to 'never allow anyone to touch (her) there ever again' and asked why (the girl) did not tell her earlier," the prosecutors said.

"No police report was lodged at (the time) because her mother told her that 'there's no hard, concrete evidence, so there's no point'."

The couple later divorced and the man moved out.

The girl testified that she was an upper primary pupil when she watched a YouTube video about a victim of a sexual crime.

She realised that her father had committed a "wrongdoing". But she did not make a police report as she did not know what to do.

The prosecutors noted that the girl started having panic attacks in school. She later saw a school counsellor and revealed what her father had done. The police were alerted on Jan 11, 2018.

In his defence, the man said his daughter had fallen off his lap in 2009 and he had caught her before she hit the floor. His mitigation and sentencing are expected to take place next month.