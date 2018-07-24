Cyclist, who injured woman after knocking into her in market, given two weeks' jail

SINGAPORE - A cyclist who knocked into an elderly woman in a market and caused her to suffer a broken left hip bone was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Tuesday (July 24).

Hawker stall owner Cai Mei Ying was also ordered to pay 77-year-old Ang Ah Soi $7,000 in compensation.

The district court heard that Ms Ang's medical bills exceeded $13,000 but Cai, 49, will not compensate her the full amount as she is not well off. Cai earns between $1,250 and $1,500 a month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Christina Koh said Cai operates a stall selling bean curd and noodles at the market at Block 85 Bedok North Street 4.

She regularly rode her bicycle to and from her workplace as well as in the market.

DPP Koh said: "She did so... despite being fully aware that there were 'No Bicycles' signs placed at various points in the market's compound, and despite knowing that it was dangerous for her to do so since the market was often crowded with people and the spaces were narrow."

On Sept 22, 2016, Cai left her home at Block 116 Bedok North Road and cycled to the market at around 10am.

She rode into the market, failed to keep a proper lookout and did not see Ms Ang walking nearby, said DPP Koh.

Another stall owner called out to warn Cai about Ms Ang, but she could not stop in time and the bicycle hit the elderly woman, who fell backwards onto the ground.

Ms Ang was taken to Changi General Hospital where she was found to have a fracture in her left hip bone. She was discharged on Sept 29, 2016.

Cai had pleaded guilty on June 29 this year to causing grievous hurt to Ms Ang through a negligent act.

Last month, DPP Koh urged District Judge Jill Tan to sentence her to at least four weeks' jail. She said Cai was not supposed to be cycling in the market and had "turned a blind eye" to the signs.

Cai is represented by Senior Counsel Lok Vi Ming, who was assigned to the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

On Tuesday (July 24), Mr Lok pleaded for his client to be a given a fine. He said she "deeply regrets" her actions and no longer cycles in the market.

DPP Koh later told the court the prosecution is considering whether to file an appeal against the sentence.

Judge Tan said that if both sides decide not to appeal, Cai has to surrender herself at the State Courts on Aug 29 to begin her jail term. She is out on bail of $8,000.