Covid-19 patient dies after he is found at hospital staircase landing

A coronavirus patient who was found motionless at a staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital yesterday morning later died from his injuries.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the hospital at around 7.30am.

The man who died was a 46-year-old Indian national and a construction worker.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. They are investigating the case.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the man was a Covid-19 patient, who was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on April 19 and was warded at the hospital.

In a statement yesterday evening, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is deeply saddened by the man's death.

The man's family members and employer, as well as the Indian High Commission in Singapore, have been informed, it added.

MOM said the man had worked for the same employer since September 2009.

"Background checks do not reveal any complaints against the employer," the ministry said.

The man had lived in a factory-converted dormitory, which was last inspected on April 12 and operated by the employer.

MOM said: "At the time, it housed nine workers, including the deceased, fewer than the approved capacity for factory-converted dormitories.

Helplines

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 • Migrant Workers' Centre: (24-hour helpline) 6536-2692 • Transient Workers Count Too: 6247-7001

"The dormitory was found to be in an acceptable condition, including cleanliness and ventilation."

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo met the man's roommates at the dormitory.

MOM said: "The workers were sad but calm. They reported that they have been well taken care of by the employer."

The workers also requested that the man's nephew, who is also employed by the same company, be allowed to pay his last respects.

MOM said it is working with MOH to facilitate the request.

In a recorded video interview, Mrs Teo encouraged workers who need help or have any feedback to approach MOM.

"We want to assure the workers once again that we are here to help them, and if there's anything at all, they can reach out to our officers. They have the numbers, and they know how to contact us," she said.

Mrs Teo also said that "we have assured (the workers) that they will be taken care of and we will help them to recover, and they should not hesitate to step forward to seek medical attention".

"We've also assured them that we will work with their employers to ensure that they continue to be paid their salaries and that they can send money home to provide for their families," she said.

On the death of the Indian worker, Mr Shanmugam said in Tamil in a recorded video interview that the police are investigating what happened and whether the man had other medical issues.

MOM is also working with the Hindu Endowments Board to undertake the necessary funeral arrangements for the man, as well as with the Migrant Workers' Centre to provide support to his family.