Court slams doctor Ler Teck Siang linked to HIV registry leaks for ‘slamming’ addict

The Singaporean doctor whose former partner was at the centre of the HIV registry leak saga was slammed by a judge for injecting methamphetamine into a drug addict.

District Judge Christopher Goh said that as a doctor, Ler Teck Siang would have known the harm in carrying out the intravenous process, known as "slamming".

He also had in his possession a syringe to do it.

These were aggravating factors, the judge said, for giving Ler, 38, a stiffer jail sentence last October for "slamming" a self-confessed gay drug addict in 2018.

District Judge Goh made the point in judgment grounds issued last week to explain his decision for Ler's 15-month jail sentence for providing his services for a fee and possessing drug utensils.

It is higher than the eight to 12 months' jail term prosecutors said was the sentencing range for a charge under Section 8(b) of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Ler, who is gay, is serving a two-year jail sentence for helping his then partner Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, an American, dupe the authorities into issuing him a pass to work here.

He was convicted and sentenced in September 2018 for abetment of cheating and giving a false statement to a public servant

In the latest case, Ler injected methamphetamine into convicted drug abuser Sim Eng Chee on Feb 26, 2018, in a local hotel room.

The judge noted that Sim had told Ler he "wanted 0.3", and Ler required no explanation on what it meant as he was familiar with what Sim meant, namely that he wanted a syringe to be prepared with a solution containing 0.3g of methamphetamine.

Ler did not supply the drugs used in the "slamming", but he provided the injection service for a fee.

He was jailed three months on the second charge of possessing a drug-related utensil on March 2, 2018. The sentences are to run concurrently.

At his trial, Ler claimed he provided massage services, not "slamming", and the methamphetamine-stained syringe found on him was from Farrera-Brochez's study room.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Nicholas Wuan and Desmond Chong showed that he had lied, basing their case on Sim's evidence and explanation of the various messages through the Line messaging app involving him and Ler, among other things.

The judge, in dismissing Ler's "sham defence", described his explanations as illogical and unbelievable. He added: "Ler was a man clutching at straws."

The judge also found that on March 2, 2018, after being hired by Sim, Ler had a syringe to inject methamphetamine.

"This was a paid service. As a medical doctor, he would have known that these acts would cause harm to those that he provided the service to by continuing to feed their addiction.

"These were, in my mind, aggravating factors," said the judge, adding that Ler was unrepentant.

He also noted Ler made use of his medical skills and expertise to fuel Sim's drug abuse, committing the offences for greed and while he was out on bail for other offences.

This is believed to be the first case of a doctor convicted for "slamming" an addict in Singapore.

The judge ordered the sentence to take effect after the end of his current two-year jail term for helping his HIV-positive former partner Farrera-Brochez cheat the authorities into issuing him a work pass.

Farrera-Brochez was at the centre of an HIV registry scandal in which details of 14,200 HIV-positive patients were leaked online.

He was convicted and jailed by a United States court for extorting the Singapore Government, using the HIV registry.

Two further charges against Ler are pending.

One is under the Official Secrets Act, for allegedly failing to take reasonable care to retain possession of the information relating to the HIV registry. He had access to it as he was then head of the National Public Health Unit.

The other charge is for refusing to provide a urine specimen to narcotics officers.