Court rejects jailed woman's plea for document disclosure

Gaiyathiri Murugayan, who is serving a 30-year jail term for torturing and ultimately killing her domestic worker, yesterday sought a court order to disclose various documents, making allegations against the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), her former lawyer and the prosecution.

Her bid was dismissed by a three-judge Court of Appeal, which said there was no basis on which it can order the disclosure of the materials.

Among other things, Gaiyathiri wanted medical records of herself and her mother, Prema S. Naraynasamy, 63, who has also been charged with abusing the maid from Myanmar and has been in remand since July 2016.

Gaiyathiri alleged that she and her mother have been denied proper medical treatment in prison, but SPS stated that they have been given appropriate care.

The 42-year-old also sought incident records kept by SPS in relation to her complaints about being physically and sexually abused by fellow inmates, alleging that her complaints were not properly investigated.

The agency stated that it has fully investigated the incidents - including two where Gaiyathiri was the aggressor - and appropriately punished the relevant parties. It added that there were no incidents involving sexual abuse.

Gaiyathiri sought WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged between her and the victim's family, which she claimed would show she had been forgiven by them.

In her affidavit, she also made allegations against her former counsel and the prosecution, casting doubt on her admission of guilt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir said in written submissions: "The entire application reeks of an attempt to fish for evidence with the fanciful hope that some of the evidence could be used in her favour."

Her application, he said, reinforced the point that she lacks any remorse for committing one of the most heinous instances of abuse and culpable homicide in Singapore's history. He added that it was implausible that the alleged exchange of messages exists, given that Gaiyathiri was arrested soon after the victim's death and had no access to mobile devices.

Gaiyathiri, a housewife, was sentenced in June last year by the High Court for abusing and starving 24-year-old Ms Piang Ngaih Don. The victim weighed 39kg when she started working for the family on May 28, 2015. She weighed just 24kg when she died on July 26, 2016, from the final assault.

Gaiyathiri pleaded guilty to 28 charges, the most serious being one for culpable homicide, for which she was handed 20 years' jail. The other charges were mostly linked to hurt-related offences.

The ordeal that Ms Piang Ngaih Don suffered in the last month of her life was captured on surveillance cameras that Gaiyathiri and her then husband, Kevin Chelvam, a police officer, installed in their flat.

On the night of July 25, 2016, she was assaulted for being too slow in doing laundry. Gaiyathiri continued assaulting her the next morning. After the victim became motionless, she called for a doctor, who then called for an ambulance. The victim was pronounced dead in the flat by paramedics.

In sentencing, the High Court took into account that Gaiyathiri had post-partum depression and obsessive compulsive personality disorder.

Chelvam, who was suspended from service on Aug 8, 2016, faces multiple charges in connection with the maid's abuse.

The couple's divorce was finalised on Jan 13, 2020. Prema, who often stayed with the couple in the flat, was also charged in 2016.

Their cases are pending in court.